Terrorists target Army vehicle with IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Terrorists on Friday morning targetted an Army vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack was aimed at a vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of the south Kashmir district. There have been no reports of any loss of life in the incident. A search and cordon operation has been launched in the area.

The IED blast attack comes more than five months after terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF personnel in the district killing 40 personnel on February 14.