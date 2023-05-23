Tescon Green's Plan I: A Game-Changing Commercial Project With A Sustainable Approach

The event took place at a 5-star banquet hall in Navi Mumbai and was attended by several distinguished guests who were eager to learn about the upcoming Plan I Business Park, located in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The project has received the Commencement Certificate and is set to launch soon.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Plan I, a 30-storeyed building with an eye-catching elevation and a unique design. The design is created by a renowned New Zealand-based architect, ensuring that the landscaping design is nothing short of spectacular. Nestled within this remarkable design, you will find a harmonious blend of office and retail spaces. The project aims to provide a holistic work environment that promotes productivity and creativity while ensuring that the occupants have access to all the modern amenities and facilities they need. The project includes state-of-the-art amenities that have not been seen before in the area, making it an attractive option for real estate investors and channel partners.

Tescon Green's CEO and Director, Mr. Siddharth Khanna, spoke about the company's upcoming project during the event. According to him, the project is designed to be futuristic and modern, with state-of-the-art amenities. The project includes modern buildings, designs, and amenities, making it a smart city model and an internationally famous real estate market. With India's growth and Navi Mumbai's expanding infrastructure, the project is set to transform the region into a leading real estate market. Tescon Green's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in this project, with a focus on creating a holistic work environment that promotes productivity and creativity.

In addition to showcasing the project, the Summer Brunch event included engaging activities for the guests. Children were engaged in activities like tattoo making (using paint) and slime making, which added an element of excitement to the event. As a gesture of appreciation, Tescon Green gifted each guest with a plant, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable development and creating a better future for all.

Tescon Green's focus on sustainable development is evident in the Plan I project, which reflects the company's commitment to creating unique and innovative projects that cater to the needs of modern society. The Summer Brunch event was a perfect example of how real estate development can be more than just construction; it can be an opportunity to create a better future for all. In essence, Tescon Green's Plan I is set to be a game-changer in the world of real estate.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)