topStoriesenglish2612216
NewsIndia
TESCON GREEN

Tescon Green's Plan I: A Game-Changing Commercial Project With A Sustainable Approach

Tescon Green, a renowned real estate developer, recently introduced its newest commercial project, Plan I, at a grand event called the Summer Brunch.

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Tescon Green's Plan I: A Game-Changing Commercial Project With A Sustainable Approach

The event took place at a 5-star banquet hall in Navi Mumbai and was attended by several distinguished guests who were eager to learn about the upcoming Plan I Business Park, located in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The project has received the Commencement Certificate and is set to launch soon.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Plan I, a 30-storeyed building with an eye-catching elevation and a unique design. The design is created by a renowned New Zealand-based architect, ensuring that the landscaping design is nothing short of spectacular. Nestled within this remarkable design, you will find a harmonious blend of office and retail spaces. The project aims to provide a holistic work environment that promotes productivity and creativity while ensuring that the occupants have access to all the modern amenities and facilities they need. The project includes state-of-the-art amenities that have not been seen before in the area, making it an attractive option for real estate investors and channel partners. 

Tescon Green's CEO and Director, Mr. Siddharth Khanna, spoke about the company's upcoming project during the event. According to him, the project is designed to be futuristic and modern, with state-of-the-art amenities. The project includes modern buildings, designs, and amenities, making it a smart city model and an internationally famous real estate market. With India's growth and Navi Mumbai's expanding infrastructure, the project is set to transform the region into a leading real estate market. Tescon Green's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in this project, with a focus on creating a holistic work environment that promotes productivity and creativity.

In addition to showcasing the project, the Summer Brunch event included engaging activities for the guests. Children were engaged in activities like tattoo making (using paint) and slime making, which added an element of excitement to the event. As a gesture of appreciation, Tescon Green gifted each guest with a plant, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable development and creating a better future for all.

Tescon Green's focus on sustainable development is evident in the Plan I project, which reflects the company's commitment to creating unique and innovative projects that cater to the needs of modern society. The Summer Brunch event was a perfect example of how real estate development can be more than just construction; it can be an opportunity to create a better future for all. In essence, Tescon Green's Plan I is set to be a game-changer in the world of real estate. 

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818