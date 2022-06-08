On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is investigating a total of eight cases of corruption in the West Bengal SSC Recruitment Scam. From the former education minister to the current minister of state for education, the central intelligence agency has questioned round the clock. In the same atmosphere, this time in the 2014 primary TET, a case of corruption was also filed in the court. The plaintiffs alleged that in the 2014 TET exam for the recruitment of primary teachers, 86 candidates were working as primary teachers without passing. The plaintiff's lawyer feared that if time is wasted, the documents related to the case may be destroyed.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay then ordered permission and hearing of the case on an urgent basis on Tuesday. However, at 2.30 pm, when the hearing began, the litigant said that some procedural work was still pending in the filing of the case. After this, the judge said that the case will be heard at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Trinamool's All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had recently questioned the role of the court in one case after another. On this day, when the 2014 primary TET case reached the court, the party (TMC) did not respond much. Earlier, the party's state secretary-cum-spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was seen blaming former education minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC case. On this day, however, he said, "What is wrong is wrong, what is right is right, I will not comment on judicial matters."

Ankita Adhikari, daughter of Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari, has already been dismissed from her job as a teacher on the orders of the court in the SSC recruitment corruption case. The minister's daughter has also been ordered to refund the money she received for 41 months as salary. It was in this context that Justice Rajshekhar Mantha on Monday ordered the termination of the job of another teacher, Siddique Gazi. The man has been working as a mathematics teacher at Saluadanga High School in Murshidabad since February 2021.

Last year, SSC job seeker Anup Gupta filed a case in the Calcutta High Court. He said in the complaint that though he was ranked 200 in the merit list, he did not get a job. However, Siddique Ghazi, who was ranked 275th in the merit list, got a job. It was in this case that Justice Rajshekhar Mantha on Monday directed the Board of Secondary Education to cancel the job.