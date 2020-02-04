हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thai woman gives birth onboard Doha-Bangkok flight

 The incident took place in a Qatar Airways flight following which the flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am.

Thai woman gives birth onboard Doha-Bangkok flight

In an unusual incident, a Thai woman gave birth on board a flight during her travel from Doha (Qatar) to Bangkok (Thailand) on Tuesday. The incident took place in a Qatar Airways flight following which the flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am.

The unnamed woman passenger went into labour and delivered the baby with the help of a cabin crew of the Qatar Airways. The 23-year-old Thailand national and her baby were then shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata and they are both in good health.

"An unscheduled flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 landed around 03:09 am at Kolkata airport in medical priority landing. The pilot of Qatar flight had asked SOS to ATC for medical priority landing. The flight landed safely, the airport team with the doctor was attending the concerned." Kolkata Airport official said while speaking to ANI.

