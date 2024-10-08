Thanesar Assembly election result 2024 Live: Winner and Loser Candidate List

Thanesar, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Thanesar seat of Haryana will elect its new MLA today. The counting of votes for 90 assembly seats of Haryana is underway. The current Haryana legislative Assembly will end on November 3, 2024. The state is all set to elect 90 members for its Legislative Assembly. Haryana voted in a single phase and the voting was conducted on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the result is to be declared today. In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the state government was formed by the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

9.30am Update: Ashok Kumar Arora from Indian National Congress is leading with the vote margin of 137. Subhash Sudha, saffron party candidate is trailing from Thanesar seat.

Thanesar is one of the assembly constituencies in Haryana.Thanesar comes under Kurukshetra district of Haryana state. Thanesar Assembly Constituency went to polls in October this year.. The voting took place in a single phase. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Thanesar Constituency was recorded at 65 percent. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Thanesar constituency will be announced on October 8.

List Of Thanesar Constituency Candidates:

Subhash Sudha is on the field from Bharatiya Janata Party. Ashok Arora is from Congress, Krishna Bajaj is the AAP candidate from Thanesar and Surya Pratap Rathor is the fighting candidate from JJP-ASP. While INLD-BSP has no candidate on this seat.

In 2019, Subhash Sudha of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar Arora of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 842 votes. In 2014, Subhash Sudha From the saffron party won in Thanesar Assembly Elections, leading with 25,638 votes. In 2009, Ashok Kumar Arora from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won with the lead of 8,285 votes.

It will be interesting to know who is the winner from the Thanesar assembly seat. With counting of votes in progress, stay tuned with us for latest updates on Haryana Election Results 2014.