हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiran Bedi

Thank all those who were a part my journey, says Kiran Bedi after being removed as LG of Puducherry

Kiran Bedi took to Twitter to share a 'Thank You' note. She thanked the government of India, the public officials and the people of Puducherry. She asserted that throughout her stint her team at Raj Nivas worked diligently to serve the larger public interest.

Thank all those who were a part my journey, says Kiran Bedi after being removed as LG of Puducherry
File photo

New Delhi: Day after being removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry took to Twitter to thank the people who were a part of her journey. She thanked the government of India, the public officials and the people of Puducherry.

She asserted that throughout her stint her team at Raj Nivas worked diligently to serve the larger public interest.

"Whatever was done, was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities," read the letter Bedi shared on Twitter.

Here is the post:

Bedi had been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government, particularly with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. 

Senior Congress legislator Malladi Krishna Rao had urged President Ram Nath Kovind to replace Bedi for her alleged interference in administration in the union territory

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiran BediPuducherryPuducherry Lieutenant Governor
Next
Story

Shiv Sena warns of another lockdown in Maharashtra as COVID-19 cases surge

Must Watch

PT7M30S

The conspiracy to rock Lucknow failed!