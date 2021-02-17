Thank all those who were a part my journey, says Kiran Bedi after being removed as LG of Puducherry

New Delhi: Day after being removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry took to Twitter to thank the people who were a part of her journey. She thanked the government of India, the public officials and the people of Puducherry.

She asserted that throughout her stint her team at Raj Nivas worked diligently to serve the larger public interest.

"Whatever was done, was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities," read the letter Bedi shared on Twitter.

Here is the post:

Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry—

The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials. pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

Bedi had been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government, particularly with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Senior Congress legislator Malladi Krishna Rao had urged President Ram Nath Kovind to replace Bedi for her alleged interference in administration in the union territory

