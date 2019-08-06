close

Sushma Swaraj

Thank you Narendra Modi ji: Sushma Swaraj in her final tweet

Veteran politician, senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died on Monday night. She was 67.

Thank you Narendra Modi ji: Sushma Swaraj in her final tweet
File photo

New Delhi: Veteran politician, senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died on Monday night. She was 67.

Known for her warm personality and charming smile, Swaraj was also extremely active on Twitter through which she helped common people while she was the country's foreign minister. On Monday evening and in what would be her final tweet, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had written in a tweet at around 7 pm.

 

 

It is being reported that she complained of restlessness and was rushed to AIIMS. She was admitted at the hospital at around 9 pm and her health condition worsened. She passed away soon after.

A number of senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan rushed to AIIMS.

There was outpouring of grief and sorrow from across the country as news of her demise emerged.

The two-time MP had previously opted out of contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 due to health reasons.

Sushma SwarajBJP
