Lucknow: Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som has now made an objectionable remark on the Gyanvapi mosque controversy. "That was 1992 and this is 2022. The strength of the youth has doubled now, and time has come to make another decision," he said.

The BJP leader allegedly made the remarks while addressing a function to mark the anniversary of Maharana Pratap. Speaking during the event, Som said that people should remember 1992 - the year when the Babri mosque was demolished.

The former BJP legislator wrote on his Facebook page that "Aurangzeb made the Gyanvapi mosque. In 1992, it was Babri and now in 2022 it is the turn of Gyanvapi. It is time to take back the temple which was demolished to make a mosque."

Reacting to his statement, Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput said, "This is exactly the gameplan of the BJP, to create unrest and divisions in society. We hope that the BJP realizes the damage it is doing to the social fabric with such statements. The Gyanvapi issue has been raised and so is the Taj Mahal issue. We are heading for dangerous times."

It may be noted that a Varanasi court recently ordered a video-graphic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which had triggered a war of words between Congress and the ruling BJP. The main opposition party has accused the ruling party of giving birth to an 'Ayodhya-like dispute' for political mileage.

Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari claimed that with inflation and unemployment skyrocketing, BJP was looking to win elections through 'politicizing' places of worship.