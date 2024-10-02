US President Joe Biden has made it clear that he does not support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites, saying "The answer is no" in response to questions about a potential retaliatory strike, CNN reported. This comes after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, which the US deemed "a brazen, unacceptable attack.

Biden emphasized the need for dialogue, noting that the United States would engage with Israeli leaders on how to respond to Iran’s recent missile attack. He highlighted the consensus among leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), with whom he spoke earlier on Wednesday, stating that all members agreed Israel should “respond proportionally.”

“Iran is way off course,” Biden added, underscoring the U.S. perspective on Iran's actions. In response to the ongoing situation, G7 leaders are also considering new sanctions against Iran, as stated in a White House announcement.

This could mark a significant step in international efforts to address the tensions stemming from Iran’s missile activities and nuclear ambitions.