The Black Buck That Salman Allegedly Hunted.... Is Now Running After His Life. Why Lawrence Bishnoi Wants To Kill 'Bollywood Ka Bhai'*

Twenty-six years ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was embroiled in a controversial blackbuck hunting case. Little did he know that this incident would continue to cast a long shadow over his life, culminating in serious death threats from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan's Statement

In a recent development, Salman Khan revealed in his statement to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch that Lawrence Bishnoi orchestrated a shooting outside his residence with the intent to kill him and his family. The statement, part of a 1,735-page charge sheet accessed by India Today, details the harrowing experience Khan and his family have faced for years due to ongoing threats from Bishnoi and his gang.

"I heard a sound like firecrackers around 4:55 AM. My police bodyguard informed me that two people on a bike fired shots at the first-floor balcony of Galaxy Apartments. There have been previous attempts on my and my family's lives. I saw on social media that Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for this attack," Khan stated.

The Attack on Galaxy Apartments

The Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed that the shooting outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence was meant to intimidate rather than harm him. Initial investigations revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had hired Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal for the task. The primary goal was to send a threatening message to the superstar.

Previous Threats and Incidents

This isn't the first time Salman Khan and his family have been targeted. In 2022, his father, Salim Khan, received a threatening letter, and in March 2023, another threat was sent via email. Earlier this year, two individuals using fake identities attempted to enter their Panvel farmhouse.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Motive

The root of Bishnoi's animosity towards Salman Khan dates back to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. The Bishnoi community, which regards the blackbuck as sacred, was deeply offended by the incident. During a 2018 court hearing, Lawrence Bishnoi explicitly stated his desire to kill Khan as retribution for the hurt caused to his community.

In a 2023 jail interview, Bishnoi reiterated that his goal was to kill Salman Khan, emphasizing that he didn't want money but an apology from the actor. The Bishnoi community views the blackbuck as an incarnation of their spiritual guru, Guru Bhagwan Jambheshwar, and the 1998 hunting incident remains a significant point of contention.

Increased Security Measures

In response to these threats, Salman Khan has been granted 'Y' plus security and has purchased a bulletproof car to ensure his safety. The Mumbai Police have filed cases against 17 individuals in connection with this matter, including Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail.

As the threats continue, Salman Khan's life remains under heightened security, with law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to protect one of Bollywood's biggest stars. The blackbuck case, which once seemed like a closed chapter, has now become a significant element of the actor's ongoing struggle for safety and peace.