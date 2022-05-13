Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar has said the common people of Pakistan were not India's enemy, but those who want power with the help of army favour tensions between the two countries. Without naming Imran Khan, he also said that a young man took reins of Pakistan and tried to give a direction to that country but was ousted from power.

The former Union minister was speaking at an Eid-Milan program in the Kondhwa area of Mumbai on May 12. "A different kind of situation is prevailing in the world today. A powerful country like Russia is attacking a small country like Ukraine, youngsters in Sri Lanka are on the road, fighting, and the leaders of that country have gone underground," Pawar said, referring to the war in Ukraine and the unrest in Sri Lanka.

"In neighbouring Pakistan, where you and I have brothers... A young man took the reins of the prime minister's post, an attempt was made to show a direction to the country, but the prime minister was ousted from power and a different picture is seen there now," the NCP chief said, apparently referring to Imran Khan.

Khan (69) had to step down as prime minister recently following a no-trust vote in Pakistan's National Assembly. He visited Pakistan many times as a Union minister and also as president of the International Cricket Council, Pawar said. "Be it Lahore, Karachi, wherever we went, a warm welcome was accorded. We had gone to Karachi with our cricket team for a match. A day after the match, players expressed their desire to see the places around them... We went to a restaurant and after having breakfast, when we tried to pay the bill, the restaurant owner refused to take money, and said we were their guests," he said.

The common people of Pakistan are not India's enemy, Pawar further said. "Those who want to do politics and seize power with the help of the (Pakistani) army, they favour conflict," he added.

Indians could get rid of British rule because leaders of the freedom struggle were united, and if someone was trying to create hatred among communities today, everyone will have to come together and teach such people a lesson, he said.