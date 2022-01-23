हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Subhas Chandra Bose

The daring steps that he took...: President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The President said that the daring steps that Netaji took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. 

The daring steps that he took...: President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 23, 2022) remembered late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. 

The President said that the daring steps that Netaji took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. 

"India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian," he tweeted. 

The Prime Minister said that every Indian is proud of Subas Chandra Bose's monumental contribution to the nation.

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate.

Paying tribute to Netaji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that his unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country.

Taking to Twitter Shah said, "I bow to the great leader of independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He shook the foundation of foreign rule by organizing the youth with his extraordinary patriotism, indomitable courage and stunning speech."

"His unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country," he said. 

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the country's freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

This is noteworthy that the Centre in 2021 had declared that Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year. The government had also announced that Netaji's birth anniversary that falls on January 23 would mark the start of Republic Day celebrations instead of a day later.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Subhas Chandra BoseNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra BoseNarendra ModiRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

Covid-19 update: India records 3.33 lakh new cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: 2 terrorists killed in Jammu-Kashmir's Shopian