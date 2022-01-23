The daring steps that he took...: President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 23, 2022) remembered late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

The President said that the daring steps that Netaji took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon.

"India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that every Indian is proud of Subas Chandra Bose's monumental contribution to the nation.

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Paying tribute to Netaji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that his unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country.

Taking to Twitter Shah said, "I bow to the great leader of independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He shook the foundation of foreign rule by organizing the youth with his extraordinary patriotism, indomitable courage and stunning speech."

"His unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country," he said.

आजादी के महानायक नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ। उन्होंने अपने असाधारण देशप्रेम, अदम्य साहस व तेजस्वी वाणी से युवाओं को संगठित कर विदेशी शासन की नींव हिला दी। मातृभूमि के लिए उनका अद्वितीय त्याग, तप व संघर्ष सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTepfFE6pN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2022

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the country's freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

This is noteworthy that the Centre in 2021 had declared that Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year. The government had also announced that Netaji's birth anniversary that falls on January 23 would mark the start of Republic Day celebrations instead of a day later.

