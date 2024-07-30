The Haunted Railway Station Of Uttar Pradesh

There are many ghost stories or haunted vibes considered attached with many places in India. People often share the news of such a place that is considered haunted among the locals and it seems an exciting topic for them. Many houses, forts and roads are similarly avoided due to these considerations.

Naini Junction

We are talking about the Naini Junction which is around 11 km from Prayagraj city. This railway station is near Naini Jail which was built in the British colonial era and was used to punish the freedom fighters of the related areas. Due to severe beating, many of the imprisoned culprits died there and it is said that their souls started roaming from then. These kinds of talks and considerations have approached the locals and they feel the place as haunted till now.

People claim that the spirits of the fighters who died in jail roam around Naini station at night. Those soul and their activities are seen by many of the locals. Many people say that strange incidents happen in this police station area. That is why some people avoid visiting the railway station at night or alone.

Many people claim that the passengers visiting this railway station and the people living nearby hear strange voices of screaming here. They say that these voices are of the same freedom fighters who were killed during the British period.

Similar Haunted Places

Many of the similar claims are about other railway stations of India as well. Those include Begunkodor train station of West Bengal, Rabindra Sarobar metro station of Kolkata and Barog station of Shimla. These train stations are claimed to be haunted and have seen many unusual activities often at night by people visiting there. Most of the haunted stories relate to the death of somebody by train or several accidental ones. But ultimately these are mere stories.

However, it is essential to note that these haunted stories are largely anecdotal and lack concrete evidence. Despite their haunted reputation, many people visit and travel through these places without any incident, boarding trains from the considered haunted stations. Ultimately, the perception of these places as haunted is a result of local stories and myth.