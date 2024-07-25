The Infamous Saga of Anandpal Singh: Crime, Love, and the End

Anandpal Singh was a figure of dualities: hailed as a ‘Robin Hood’ by his followers, yet known as a notorious gangster by those familiar with his criminal deeds. On June 24, 2017, Singh was killed in an encounter with the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) in Malasar village, Churu. The case is currently being heard in the Jodhpur CBI Court.

Police Officials Indicted

The case has taken a significant turn with Churu's then-SP Rahul Barhat, Additional SP Vidya Prakash Chaudhary, DSP Surya Veer Singh Rathod, and Head Constable Kailash being named as accused. The court has rejected the CBI’s closure report and charged the police officials under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Love Story of Anandpal and Anuradha

Anandpal Singh's life was notably intertwined with Anuradha Chaudhary, though she never publicly acknowledged their romantic relationship. Despite this, stories of their affair are well-documented. Anandpal was known for his flamboyant style, meeting his admirers in a hat, dark glasses, and flashy clothes.

From Politics to the Criminal World

Born in a small village, Sawarad, in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, Anandpal initially aspired to be a teacher. However, his fate led him into the world of crime. After losing a district panchayat election in 2000, Anandpal sought revenge and murdered Jeevanram Godara in 2006. He later turned to liquor smuggling, establishing himself as a kingpin in the criminal world.

Anuradha's Journey

Before meeting Anandpal, Anuradha had married her lover, Deepak Minz. The couple invested in the stock market but faced setbacks due to fraud allegations. Anuradha's path crossed with Anandpal through history-sheeter Balveer Banuada, who introduced her to him. Anandpal helped Anuradha and brought her into his gang.

A Love Entwined with Crime

Anandpal and Anuradha’s relationship grew, leading them to live together. Anuradha also became involved in criminal activities, including kidnapping and extortion, earning her a reputation as a female history-sheeter in Rajasthan.

The End of Anandpal and Anuradha’s New Beginning

After Anandpal's death in 2017, Anuradha lost another companion. She relocated to Delhi and joined Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Recently, Anuradha married the infamous gangster Kala Jathedi, as per reports. While she has never confirmed her romance with Anandpal, their story remains a topic of discussion among many.