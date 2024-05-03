The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Namami Bansal, Overcoming 3 Failed Attempts To Achieve UPSC Success

New Delhi: It is often reiterated that success favors those who maintain unwavering determination and remain undeterred by obstacles in their pursuit of life goals. This sentiment finds resonance in the inspiring journey of IAS officer Namami Bansal, underscoring the irreplaceable role of hard work and perseverance in achieving remarkable feats.

Hailing from the picturesque town of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, Namami laid the foundation of her academic journey in her hometown. Displaying exceptional promise from a young age, she consistently excelled in her studies, securing impressive marks throughout her schooling and college years.

Her academic prowess was evident with a remarkable 92.4% in Class 10 and an outstanding 94.8% in Intermediate. Subsequently, she ventured to Delhi to pursue a degree in Economics (Honours) from Lady Shri Ram College. Post her graduation, she furthered her academic pursuits by obtaining a master's degree in Economics from Open University, where she not only emerged as the topper but also received a prestigious gold medal from the Governor.

Despite her stellar academic record and intellectual acumen, Namami encountered setbacks in her ambition to crack the UPSC exams, a childhood dream. Enduring three failed attempts, she remained steadfast in her resolve, dedicating countless hours to preparation and steadfastly maintaining her focus on the ultimate goal, refusing to be disheartened by temporary setbacks.

Her tenacity and perseverance ultimately bore fruit, as she secured an impressive All India Rank of 17 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2017, placing her among the top 20 aspirants. Reflecting on her journey, Namami advises aspirants to remain resilient in the face of failures, emphasizing that success is unattainable without steadfast determination and perseverance.