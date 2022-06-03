Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday sparked a controversy after he said that the recent rising incidents of target killings of Kashmiri Hindus were taking place only because of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files.’ "When the film was released, the BJP forced Nitish Kumar's government to tax-free it in the state. Several cabinet ministers and other legislators went to the theatre to watch the movie on the expenses of the state government. At that time I said that it was a conspiracy of militants to make the film and I am saying it again," Manjhi said.

The former chief minister also asked the Centre to investigate the background of the makers and their terror links. "The central government should investigate the terror links of the makers with militants and take action against them," Manjhi said.

"The motive of making `The Kashmir Files` was to create fear among `Kashmiri Brahmins` (Pandits) so that they are not able to go back to the valley. Even those Hindus, who are living in the valley, will leave or face the consequences. The result of the targeted killings of the Bihari labourers is an example of this and it has proved my point," he said.

"If we want to maintain peace, hand over Kashmir to the Bihari people. We will restore peace immediately," Manjhi said.

On Thursday, terrorists killed a Bihari labourer in the Badgam district of Kashmir. The victim, Dilkhus, was employed as a daily wage labourer in a bricklin. Besides him, another migrant labourer was also shot.

Earlier on Thursday, a non-local bank manager from Rajasthan was gunned down in south Kashmir`s Kulgam district.

Following the violent activities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials held a meeting in New Delhi to assess the situation. In Srinagar, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level meeting on the situation