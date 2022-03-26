हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

'The Kashmir Files': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back at Kejriwal over 'YouTube pe daal do' remarks

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for making other few films tax-free in the national capital while refusing to do the same for 'The Kashmir Files.'

&#039;The Kashmir Files&#039;: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back at Kejriwal over &#039;YouTube pe daal do&#039; remarks

New Delhi: The row over Delhi Chief Minitser Arvind Kejriwal’s remark on ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Delhi Assembly seems to be deepening with Union Law Minitser Kiren Rijiju and Assam CM Himanta Biswas slamming him for being vindictive towards the film.

Taking to Twitter, Union Law Minitser and veteran BJP Leader Kiren Rijiju used Kejriwal’s old tweets where he declared several movies tax-free in the national capital.

Sharing screenshots of his old tweets in which Arvind Kejriwal declared making movies like ‘Nil Bata Sannata’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ tax-free in the state, Rijiju said that he has no words to comment on why Delhi CM refuses to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free.

Similarly, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared one of Kejriwal’s recent tweets where he announced that Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’, a movie based on India’s 1983 World Cup victory would be made tax-free in Delhi.

Not just that, Arvind Kejriwal is being heavily slammed by social media users, especially Kashmiri Pandit diaspora for his remarks on the movie based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

The stir arose after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP MLAs demanding 'The Kashmir Files' be made tax-free in Delhi should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal, by his remarks over the issue, has crossed all limits of political decency.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ maker Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher also slammed Kejriwal for his remarks.

Arvind KejriwalThe Kashmir FilesKiren RijijuHimanta Biswa SarmaArvind Kejriwal on The Kashmir FilesBJP
