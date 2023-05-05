The Kerala Story Row: ‘It Is State Govt's Responsibility To Take Action Against ‘Love Jihad’ Incidents, Says Arif Mohammed

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy over the `The Kerala Story` film, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that it is the state government`s responsibility to take steps against any `love jihad` incidents in the state. "I have not watched the film, those who`re responsible for maintaining peace and law and order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it`s the state government`s responsibility to take steps against it," said Arif Mohammed Khan.

"The Kerala Story`, starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5. The movie is based on the forced conversion and radicalization of women in the state. Initially, the film`s teaser on YouTube read "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala...".

Following this, the film received severe criticism as people claimed that the number of forced conversion and radicalization cases was being exaggerated in the teaser of the film. After which, the teaser description of the film was toned down to "true stories of three young girls from Kerala. "He further refused to comment on the alleged propaganda agenda of the movie." I don`t want to comment on the allegations that `The Kerala Story` is a propaganda movie," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition of Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the movie `The Kerala Story` is a calculated move to divide society and create communal tension. Ramesh Chennithala said that Congress was not against any movie or drama but if it creates communal tension and division among various communities then it should be stopped.