topStoriesenglish2605855
NewsIndia
THE KERALA STORY

'The Kerala Story' Team Meets CM Yogi Adityanath, Hails UP's Anti-Conversion Law

During its interaction with the chief minister, the movie team praised the Adityanath government’s efforts to curb ‘love jihad’ and forced religious conversion in the state through its enactment of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:12 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'The Kerala Story' Team Meets CM Yogi Adityanath, Hails UP's Anti-Conversion Law

Lucknow: A day after “The Kerala Story” was made tax-free by the Uttar Pradesh government, the film’s team met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday. The members, including producer Vipul Shah, lead actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen, discussed the movie with Adityanath and requested him to watch it, an official statement issued here said.

“The Kerala Story” revolves around conversion of young Hindu women in Kerala and their recruitment by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film, which was released on May 5, has kicked up a political storm with opposition parties accusing the makers of spewing hate.

During its interaction with the chief minister, the movie team praised the Adityanath government’s efforts to curb ‘love jihad’ and forced religious conversion in the state through its enactment of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the statement said. Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are expected to attend a special screening of the film at the Lok Bhawan on Friday.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!