'The Kerala Story' Team Meets CM Yogi Adityanath, Hails UP's Anti-Conversion Law

Lucknow: A day after “The Kerala Story” was made tax-free by the Uttar Pradesh government, the film’s team met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday. The members, including producer Vipul Shah, lead actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen, discussed the movie with Adityanath and requested him to watch it, an official statement issued here said.

“The Kerala Story” revolves around conversion of young Hindu women in Kerala and their recruitment by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film, which was released on May 5, has kicked up a political storm with opposition parties accusing the makers of spewing hate.

During its interaction with the chief minister, the movie team praised the Adityanath government’s efforts to curb ‘love jihad’ and forced religious conversion in the state through its enactment of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the statement said. Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are expected to attend a special screening of the film at the Lok Bhawan on Friday.