The Krishnanagar Battle: Mahua "The Flamboyant" Moitra vs Amrita "Rajmata" Roy - Some Very Interesting Notes

New Delhi: Krishnanagar, located in Nadia District, stands out as a crucial constituency in the current Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, attracting significant attention for various reasons. On one side, the Trinamool Congress has re-nominated the controversial leader Mahua Moitra, while on the other, the BJP has put forward Amrita Roy, a member of Krishnanagar's former royal family, fondly referred to as 'Rajmata' by locals.

Why Amrita Roy's Nomination Is Crucial?

Amrita Roy's candidacy has gained national significance when Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called her to offer support shortly after her nomination. During their conversation, PM Modi pledged legal actions to reclaim Rs 3,000 crore confiscated by central agencies in corruption cases in West Bengal. However, Amrita Roy stays focused on addressing corruption allegations against the ruling party and advocating for development under the 'Modi ki guarantee'.

TMC's Firebrand Mahua Moitra

In response to the BJP's nomination of Amrita Roy, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra says, "People of Bengal know only Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Rani Rashmoni. Iske upar kitne raja hai, kitni rani hai, kisi ko maloom nahi hain aap unse pouchiye (No one knows how many kings and queens there are on it, you ask them),"

In 2019, Mahua Moitra secured victory in her inaugural Lok Sabha elections from the Krishnagar constituency. She secured a decisive win over BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a former football player, with a margin of over 65,000 votes.

Her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha garnered widespread approval from opposition MPs, who enthusiastically applauded her stance.

Over the subsequent four years, she emerged as a vocal critic of the NDA government, both within the parliamentary chambers and beyond. Additionally, in 2021, Mahua Moitra assumed the role of Trinamool's Goa in-charge, entrusted with overseeing preparations for the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election.

However, in December 2023, Mahua Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha amidst allegations of involvement in a 'cash-for-query' scandal. She was accused of accepting bribes, including ₹2 crore in cash and various "luxury gift items," from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing critical questions about the government in parliament. Despite these accusations, her party has remained steadfast in their support of her.

This year, another focal point is the Trinamool Congress' campaign against the late Raja Krishnachandra Roy, a figure from Krishnanagar's royal lineage, who is accused of collaborating with the British against Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula.

Why Krishna Nagar Is Crucial?

Krishnanagar's electoral history reflects a fluctuating trend since 1999, transitioning from CPI(M) dominance to BJP and then Trinamool Congress victories. With a diverse electorate of approximately 1.5 million, Krishnanagar is renowned for its clay doll production and agriculture-based livelihoods.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The ongoing electoral landscape in West Bengal, featuring 42 Parliamentary Constituencies, sees a fierce competition between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with elections scheduled across seven phases starting April 19.

The 2019 elections saw Trinamool Congress securing 22 seats and BJP winning 18 out of 42, with Congress claiming only two seats. In 2014, Trinamool Congress dominated with 34 seats, while BJP secured two.

These elections coincide with assembly polls in four states, with voting scheduled from April 19 to June 1 and counting on June 4.