The makers of Heropanti 2 release an impactful second trailer of the movie

In this trailer, the audience will be able to see a much more matured, impactful, heroic and satisfying performance of Tiger Shroff as a complete versatile actor.

The trailer for 'Heropanti 2' is full of over the top action moments as well as has a gripping romantic story. Its trailer is nothing short of perfection as it hits the perfect note of an impactful action thriller, Tiger Shroff's outstanding avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's beautiful act as Laila, and is laced with excellent performances. One cannot deny the fact that this trailer should have been released in place of the first trailer.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala's blockbuster combination has finally struck the proper chords and captured the public's attention. Now as a result of putting out a remarkable trailer, the audience cannot hold themselves to watch this action movie in theatres.

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play key roles in the film. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Rajat Arora with music by AR Rahman. On April 29, the film will be released in theatres.

