The Many Meanings Of Cryptic Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Post Against Yogi

Lucknow: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has commented on the ongoing political controversy surrounding the police order regarding the Kanwar Yatra. Naqvi stated that the administrative confusion has been cleared, emphasizing that there is no need to create any communal misunderstandings. He asserted that communal politics over the respect and protection of faith is not beneficial for any country, religion, or humanity.

Naqvi's Personal Experience with Kanwar Yatra

Speaking to the media, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi shared, "The confusion arose due to a limited administrative guideline. I am glad that the state government has cleared any communal misunderstandings. As far as names are concerned, the Yogi government has not directed any particular religious group. This order applies to all shopkeepers. During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees avoid consuming certain foods. Hence, their faith should be respected. I have personally participated in the Kanwar Yatra."

Naqvi's Initial Questions on Kanwar Yatra

Previously, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had raised concerns on social media platform X, stating, "Orders from some overzealous officials can inadvertently promote the untouchability disease. While respect for faith is necessary, the protection of untouchability is not. One should not ask about caste or birth; we are all children of God."

Response to Trolls and Shared Kanwar Yatra Photo

After facing trolls for his tweet, Naqvi shared a photo of himself participating in the Kanwar Yatra on Thursday, July 18, 2024. In his post, he wrote, "Hey trolls... Do not distribute certificates of respect and faith for the Kanwar Yatra to me. I have always believed that no faith should be a hostage to intolerance or untouchability." The old photo showed him carrying a kanwar on his shoulder.

Yogi Government's Major Order on Halal Products on Kanwar Route

On Friday, July 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a significant order requiring nameplates on all food shops along Kanwar routes across the state, not just in Muzaffarnagar. The name and identity of the owner or operator must be displayed. This decision was made in consideration of the faith of Kanwar pilgrims. The order has intensified the issue, with opposition parties already protesting against the administrative orders in various districts.