The Raj Bhawan manifests dream spaces into reality with a 360-degree approach

Unlike the last decade, India has been extensively expanding in every sector which includes not just technologically but also infrastructurally. In the present time, it would be not wrong to say that development is just not restricted to metropolitan cities but has stretched its arms in the small towns of the country as well. This can be demonstrated when one witnesses the presence of big skyscrapers and four-lane thruways everywhere. This has been possible not only by the efforts of the government but also by the hard work which individuals and firms put in at their level. One such company that has been bringing innovation in the interior designing and architecture sector is The Raj Bhawan.

Founded in the year 2008, The Raj Bhawan has been putting forth the finest creations that are not only sustainable but comfortable as well. From focusing on technical aspects like direction, the form of building, and quality of material to taking care of the functionality of space and aesthetics there is nothing which they do not do. They have been in the industry for almost 15 years now, thus have observed all the changing trends and gotten a better understanding that has given them an upper hand in the market. Therefore the Bangalore-based company has successfully helped more than 200 clients in getting their desired spaces be it houses, hospitals, hotels, commercial buildings or government institutes. Over the years they have also expanded their horizons in cities like Delhi, Ranchi, Patna, Purnia, Darbhanga, etc.

The Raj Bhawan was incepted by Rohit Kumar Roy with the motive of helping people in ‘discovering, designing and moving in.’ With their team of experts, customers can easily discover designs more than the modular ones, then within their 360 packages, they provide all decor solutions and lastly with their hassle-free construction works, civil works and installation services one can move in with ease. This has also assisted them in building a reputed name in the industry and establishing strong ties with their clients. In addition, they have been successful in developing noteworthy connections with local organisations, governmental organisations, and specialists who stand by their quality. Under the capable leadership of Ajay Sah (MD, Jharkhand), The Raj Bhawan has created a stride around itself and has positioned itself as one of the best interior designing companies in India. With his business acumen and in-depth knowledge, Ajay Sah has played a crucial role in taking The Raj Bhawan to unprecedented heights of success standing shoulder to shoulder with Rohit Kumar Roy.

While sharing more about the brand the chairman and managing director, Rohit Kumar Roy says, “We, at The Raj Bhawan, aim to follow a systematic approach. We start by learning and understanding the client's requirements including their personalities and budgets. Then our professional team of architects and designers work delicately on the project. After all, this is done we ensure to get the required approvals from government authorities. Our ulterior motive includes exceeding our customer's aspirations and meeting global standards as well.”

The people behind The Raj Bhawan have worked day and night to assist the company reach new horizons of success. They provide personalised designs with 3D visuals to every customer and make sure to give them regular updates. Additionally, their in-house team keeps constant track and makes sure that the quality is never hampered. For their phenomenal wide range of interior-designing services and several successfully completed projects in the state capital of Bihar, they are often considered to be one of the best interior designers in Patna . Each day they work with integrity, passion and commitment to providing reliable customer-centric services. All this has assisted The Raj Bhawan in becoming a one-stop solution for all interior needs, that too not only in big cities but also in small cities.

