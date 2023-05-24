The Role Of Artificial Intelligence In Employee Training

The L&D initiatives with compensation packages are important to attract and retain top talent because employees now seek learning and growth opportunities at their organizations. "The past two years have altered the dynamics and landscape of workplaces. Today, companies can only survive if they remain hinged to their employees' growth and development through reskilling and upskilling." Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl

Artificial intelligence in employee training supports in-person teaching of new skills. It augments and enhances the training and learning experience to generate better outcomes.

For example, Mercer | Mettl’s Training Needs Analysis is powered by AI, and it identifies employees’ skills gaps and creates customized training plans to drive employee productivity. Making people better at their jobs improves employee engagement. Also, employees with employers investing in them are more likely to fulfil their roles efficiently.

Learn how to reshape employee training with AI:

Analyze skill gap to identify required skills

The employee learning strategy must align with organizational goals. Thus, Mercer | Mettl’s AI-powered tools offer insights into employee capabilities and identify the essential skills needed to implement business strategies.

These tools evaluate the current skill level of employees to create customized and targeted reskilling plans. It allows organizations to invest in the right skills needed for the present and future, improving ROI from L&D programs.

Support interested learners

According to a PWC report, about 74% of employees are eager to learn new skills and remain employable.

Human Resource (HR) leaders must identify suitable candidates who will benefit from the training to maximize efficiency. AI can identify agile employees who will learn the necessary skills quickly and effectively. It can also match employees with skills close to the training skillset.

Analytics to improve training

Mercer | Mettl’s training tools provide detailed and advanced analytics to HRs for training improvement. As a result, the training and reskilling plans become more targeted and customized, enabling employees to learn fast.

HR can efficiently evaluate and envision the program's effectiveness using visually presented analytics.

Automate employee assessments

Mercer | Mettl tools measure various aspects of employees, such as on-the-job skills, behaviour, and personality. Organizations can customize their assessment plans based on training needs and business objectives. The integrated platform promotes dynamic assessments using advanced simulators to test employee skills. The assessments are secured with AI-powered video, audio, and image proctoring to ensure no cheating.

HRs can use AI technology to improve employee training efficiency and accuracy. With the right set of tools, it is possible to evaluate employees' skills gaps and understand their learning agility to create a customized and scalable learning plan. Mercer | Mettl can help businesses redefine their employee training strategy with Skill Gap Analysis, High Potential Identification, Learning Agility, and more tools. [1] [2] [3]

