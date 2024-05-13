The 'Shameful' Punjab Link To Big Canada Heist: 4 Indian Arrested, Who Are They? How The Planning Was Done

New Delhi: Nine people are facing charges in the biggest gold heist in Canadian history; four of these accused are of Indian origins, according to reports. The elaborate theft unfolded at an Air Canada cargo facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A year ago, the burglars managed to steal a cargo containing 6,600 gold bars weighing 400 kg and CAD2.5 million in foreign currency by using some counterfeit documents. Five suspects, held in Canada, were released on bail for trial. While one, hailing from Brampton, Ontario, was arrested in Pennsylvania for trafficking firearms and remains detained in the US. Canada-wide warrants have been issued for the remaining three suspects, said the police.

Who Are The Indians Arrested?

A 36-year-old man was arrested from the Toronto main airport in connection with the heist recently, as per reports. This comes after last month, police arrested two Indian-origin men with links to the cargo heist. One of them is Air Canada employee Parmpal Sidhu, 54, who is from Brampton, Ontario. The other one hails from Toronto: 40-year-old Amit Jalota.

This year, on May 6, police had another breakthrough in the probe when they arrested Archit Grover at the airport in Toronto as he flew in from India.

How Was The Heist Unfolded?

The cargo container had arrived on a Canada-bound flight from Zurich, Switzerland. After it landed at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, the cargo was offloaded and transported to a safe location, soon after which it was reported missing.

As per reports, Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah was quoted as saying that the execution of the heist “belongs in a Netflix series.”

The robbers printed out a counterfeit bill in the Air Canada warehouse with the help of an airline employee. The burglars presented the replica document to the individual at the facility, claiming it was the bill for the seafood cargo. The air bill was for a shipment of seafood; however, in its place, what was driven off with the truck was cargo carrying a fortune load of gold and foreign currency.

When the probing authorities reached the crime site during the investigation, one of the accused confidently gave a tour of the facility to the police.