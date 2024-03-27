NEW DELHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently stirred a debate by claiming that the iconic slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were first coined by a Muslim, Azimullah Khan. He also questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP if they would abandon the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' website commemorating India's freedom struggle portrays Azimullah Khan as a pivotal figure of the 1857 revolt, emphasizing his role in fostering unity between Hindu and Muslim communities through spirited songs.

A snippet from a song shared on the website highlights Azimullah Khan's contribution, noting that a revolutionary song penned by him was published in the newspaper 'Payam-e-Azadi,' under the patronage of Nana Saheb. Notably, a copy of this song is archived in the British Museum, in London.

Birth And Upbringing

Azimullah Khan, born on September 17, 1830, rose to prominence as the chief secretary and later Prime Minister of Nana Saheb II, the Maratha Peshwa. His upbringing saw exposure to English and French languages, facilitating his employment as a secretary to British officials.

Moreover, Azimullah held a significant advisory role for Nana Saheb, who entrusted him with leading a diplomatic mission to England to address a pension dispute with the British government. Despite Azimullah's endeavours, the government remained unmoved, exacerbating his disillusionment with British imperialism.

Historians suggest that this setback fueled Azimullah's resentment towards the British Empire, culminating in his active involvement in the 1857 uprising. His return journey from London marked a turning point as he became convinced of the British vulnerability. During this period, he made notable connections in Turkey and engaged in intelligence activities with the Turkish and Russian spies.

Azimullah's strategic prowess was evident in his alleged role in the capture of English Major General Sir Hugh Wheeler, orchestrated by Nana Saheb. Amid escalating British atrocities, retaliatory actions claimed the lives of approximately 900 British male officers. Consequently, the British resorted to burning villages in retaliation.

While narrowly escaping death in one such incident, Azimullah's demise remains shrouded in mystery. Conflicting accounts suggest that he perished either in a bid to evade British pursuit or succumbed to illness. Nevertheless, his legacy as a pivotal figure in India's struggle against colonial oppression endures.