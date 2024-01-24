Being one of the largest players in the real estate game, they have always adhered to their basic ideologies of functioning beyond the ordinary working patterns of the industry. Just like any company, they started with the determination to create homes with quality and value addition. But, eventually, they redefined their purpose and wanted to create residences that didn’t need a landmark to introduce them; instead, they made them landmarks.

Their upcoming project, 1891 Ekam Parkk, verifies the aforesaid words. The project has already become the talk of the town while it is still under construction. But, prior to this, Vibrant's already-built architecture has been reflecting both excellence and elegance. The exotic view bestowed by Bay VUE, the spectacular facade of Callisto, distinguishing it from other projects in it’s vicinity ,the well-curated homes of Habitat, and the luxury exuded by Grandeur—each building and every home designed by The Vibrant Group India is comprehensive and well-thought-out.

They have a grand lobby, fitness center, infinity swimming pool overlooking the Shivaji Park and Worli Sea Link, entertainment den, terrace lounge, semi-furnished flats, and so much more. From smooth documentation to strong banking tie-ups, they have delivered over 600 homes.

It is a different story, though, when a group of people with compatible creative skills are brought together by fate as they create a new era of architecture in India. The Vibrant Group India was established in 2003 with a vision to transform the concept of real estate. Today, it stands as one of the largest residential developers in Mumbai.

Their ongoing projects include 1891 Ekam Parkk, Soutth Bay, and Chaitya 777 and upcoming projects include The Greens, The V Mansion, Grand Riviera and many more situated at the most coveted locations of the city such as 5 Gardens , Gamdevi, Lal Baug and Worli. Undoubtedly, real estate is a competitive industry and requires an edge above the rest. And, for The Vibrant Group India, this isn’t just a business; it’s an art of its own kind.

