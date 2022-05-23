ThePost to Expand into the US and UK as Part of its Expansion Plans

One of the freshest and rapidly growing names in the game, ThePost.co.in has quickly carved out a unique place for itself in the digital news domain. The news website is home to unbiased and wide-ranging reportage of events from all around the world and niches. Acquired by the parent media company Kojiki in 2021, the website has gone on to record a massive growth spurt in the monthly traffic and engagement numbers. Now the website is looking to expand into different markets and international territories.

Under its 2022 expansion plans, the website has now decided to venture into two territories, namely, the United States and the United Kingdom. A website contending with the major news and updates from all across the globe, The Post has witnessed a significant part of its traffic from the aforementioned territories. The new move to expand into the said regions is, according to the website, its effort to respond to the positive reception and demand from these topographies.

Talking about the expansion, The Post's head of marketing, Shubham Sharma recently shed some light on what the move entails and what future the expansion plan holds for the website. "We're committed to providing premium news content from a vast range of topics and niches. The Us and the UK have served as two of the prime demographics for our growth chart so far. We see our expansion into these territories as the logical next step for our sustained growth", said Sharma.

The US and the UK have not only acted as the prime traffic generators for the website but also as epicentres for the pop-culture zeitgeist and the news media. The Post plans to start its expansion plans with the two countries under what it claims to be a continuous developmental effort. " We plan to open our first offices in the UK and America by the fourth quarter of 2022 and follow it up with further expansion into neighbouring territories in the near future," added Sharma.

