There cannot be 'double standards' on religiophobia, says India at UN

New Delhi: Amid condemnation by Muslim countries over the controversial remarks made by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, India at the UN has said that the country promotes tolerance and inclusion, and deals with any aberration within the legal framework. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, has also asserted that the country does not need "selective outrage" from outsiders.

Speaking at the high-level event to make the celebration of the 1st anniversary of the International Day on Countering Hate Speech on Friday (June 17, 2022), Tirumurti stated that India's multicultural edifice has, over centuries, made it a safe haven for all those who seek refuge in India, whether the Jewish community or Zoroastrians or Tibetans or from our own neighbourhood.

"It is this underlying strength of our nation that has withstood radicalisation and terrorism over time," he said.

"As we have emphasized time and again, combating religiophobia should not be a selective exercise involving only one or two religions but should apply equally to phobias against non-Abrahamic religions as well. Till this is done, such international days will never achieve their objectives. There cannot be double standards on religiophobias," India's top envoy at the UN said.

#IndiaAtUN



Watch: @ambtstirumurti, Permanent Representative speak at the High level event on the role of education to counter hate speech @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/uDxepfrVOK — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 17, 2022

"Aberrations are dealt with within our legal framework and we do not need selective outrage from outsiders, especially when they are self-serving - even communal in nature, and pursuing a divisive agenda," he said.

Tirumurti added that India has been the greatest victim of terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism and called on countries to develop an education system that truly contributes to combating them by promoting the principles of pluralism and democracy.

Earlier this month, over a dozen Muslim countries, including Iraq, Libya, Malaysia and Turkey, condemned the controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet. The BJP then on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

The saffron party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement and said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," the MEA spokesperson said.