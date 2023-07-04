trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630740
There Is 'No Alternative' To Modi: Ajit Pawar Praises PM Days After Joining Eknath Shinde Govt In Maharashtra

After inaugurating his NCP faction's new office in Mumbai, Maharashtra's new deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the country is marching ahead under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Maharashtra's new deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there is no leader like him. After inaugurating his Nationalist Congress Party faction's new office in Mumbai, he said that the country is marching ahead under Modi's leadership.

"There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him," Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, said. 

"We have joined the (Eknath Shinde) government to support him," he added.

"We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement," he said when asked if some members of the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

 Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

