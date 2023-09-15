trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662985
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE

There Is Urgent Need To Anticipate, Prepare, Respond To Health Emergencies: Dr. Vipender Sabherwal

 One of the events was G20 One Health One Earth where the Health Ministry and FICCI invited several industry leaders for participation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
There Is Urgent Need To Anticipate, Prepare, Respond To Health Emergencies: Dr. Vipender Sabherwal

India recently concluded the G20 event with much success. While hundreds of events related to G20 were also held since India took over the presidency, the event set the stage for India's success not only on the diplomatic front but also on policy levels. One of the events was G20 One Health One Earth where the Health Ministry and FICCI invited several industry leaders for participation. Among them were Dr. Vipender Sabherwal, the Managing Director of Jeewan Hospitals and Senior Vice President of the Indian Medical Association.

During his address at the event, Dr. Sabherwal emphasized the urgent need to anticipate, prepare, and respond to health emergencies, echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that equitable access to medical countermeasures is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right, echoing the words of the Health Minister. During the event, Dr. Sabherwal also had a discussion with Tedros Adhanom, the Director General of the World Health Organization. Furthermore, Dr. Sabherwal also had a positive discussion on the vital role of global digital health in empowering individuals worldwide with S.P. Bhagel, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.


Dr. Vipender Sabherwal, hailing from a family of 150 doctors, boasts the largest family of medical practitioners in Asia, with a legacy spanning a remarkable 100 years. Their contributions were recently acknowledged and honored in the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, where they received accolades from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Culture. In a ground-breaking achievement, Dr Sabherwal also signed a record-breaking MOUs with 44 nations such as Egypt, Congo, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Maldives, Mexico, and Singapore.

