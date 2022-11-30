topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GAUTAM GAMBHIR

'There was development during Congress rule, BUT...': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir praises Opposition, says 'It takes a lot of GUTS...'

MCD Election 2022: Attending the press conference, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 23 years. But even before that, when the Congress was in power in Delhi, there was development work. I have never seen anything like the way Delhi has deteriorated in the last 8 years."

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Yuva Congress National President Srinivas BV posted a video of Gambhir on Twitter where he praises the Congress rule in Delhi.
  • He posted this video and wrote, 'Listen to this serious talk by BJP MP Gautam...'.
  • The Karnataka Congress Seva Dal also reacted to Gambhir's comments.

Trending Photos

'There was development during Congress rule, BUT...': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir praises Opposition, says 'It takes a lot of GUTS...'

The Delhi Municipal election (MCD) is knocking on the door. All the political parties have come down tight for the upcoming election. Various political parties are also involved in many controversies. For example, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling camp in Delhi, has been accused of selling tickets for municipal elections in exchange for money. The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised the tone several times about it. In this atmosphere, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir once again criticized Delhi's ruling party, AAP and the Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday. However, Gautam Gambhir was heard praising Congress, the previous ruling party of Delhi, based on that source.

Attending the press conference, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 23 years. But even before that, when the Congress was in power in Delhi, there was development work. I have never seen anything like the way Delhi has deteriorated in the last 8 years. I have been in Delhi for 41 years." Gambhir further added, "It takes a lot of guts for a BJP MP to say that there was development work here during the Congress regime. And what is happening here in the last 8 years is nothing but vote bank politics."

Meanwhile, Yuva Congress National President Srinivas BV posted a video of Gambhir on Twitter where he praises the Congress rule in Delhi. He posted this video and wrote, 'Listen to this serious talk by BJP MP Gautam...'. The Karnataka Congress Seva Dal also reacted to Gambhir's comments. The tweet reads, 'Listen to the Maan ki baat of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir...' 

Incidentally, municipal elections will be held in Delhi on December 4. Meanwhile, the ruling camp in Delhi is desperate to capture all the municipalities where the BJP has dominated for the past 15 years. Whereas, AAP wants to take control of the municipality by lending opposition to the institution. In the manifesto, the AAP promised to make the capital garbage-free and develop it in several areas, including roads, health services, schools. The BJP has also mentioned garbage and schools in its manifesto. However, it will be known after the results of December 7 whether the municipalities will remain in the BJP's hands or whether AAP will be able to take them away.

Live Tv

Gautam GambhirBJP MPCongressAAPDelhi Election 2022mcd election 2022AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping