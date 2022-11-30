'There was development during Congress rule, BUT...': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir praises Opposition, says 'It takes a lot of GUTS...'

The Delhi Municipal election (MCD) is knocking on the door. All the political parties have come down tight for the upcoming election. Various political parties are also involved in many controversies. For example, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling camp in Delhi, has been accused of selling tickets for municipal elections in exchange for money. The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised the tone several times about it. In this atmosphere, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir once again criticized Delhi's ruling party, AAP and the Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday. However, Gautam Gambhir was heard praising Congress, the previous ruling party of Delhi, based on that source.

Attending the press conference, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 23 years. But even before that, when the Congress was in power in Delhi, there was development work. I have never seen anything like the way Delhi has deteriorated in the last 8 years. I have been in Delhi for 41 years." Gambhir further added, "It takes a lot of guts for a BJP MP to say that there was development work here during the Congress regime. And what is happening here in the last 8 years is nothing but vote bank politics."

Meanwhile, Yuva Congress National President Srinivas BV posted a video of Gambhir on Twitter where he praises the Congress rule in Delhi. He posted this video and wrote, 'Listen to this serious talk by BJP MP Gautam...'. The Karnataka Congress Seva Dal also reacted to Gambhir's comments. The tweet reads, 'Listen to the Maan ki baat of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir...'

Incidentally, municipal elections will be held in Delhi on December 4. Meanwhile, the ruling camp in Delhi is desperate to capture all the municipalities where the BJP has dominated for the past 15 years. Whereas, AAP wants to take control of the municipality by lending opposition to the institution. In the manifesto, the AAP promised to make the capital garbage-free and develop it in several areas, including roads, health services, schools. The BJP has also mentioned garbage and schools in its manifesto. However, it will be known after the results of December 7 whether the municipalities will remain in the BJP's hands or whether AAP will be able to take them away.