There Will Be No Congress In Assam By 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proclaimed on Monday that the Congress party would be completely eradicated from the state of Assam by the year 2026. During a press interaction in Biswanath, Sarma confidently stated that the future looked bleak for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his followers. "Voting for the Congress party means voting for Rahul Gandhi; voting for BJP means voting for Narendra Modi. Those who love Narendra Modi and believe that India will become Viswaguru will vote for the BJP in this election. Those who believe in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, also know that their future is dark. Even Rahul Gandhi's future is also dark and his followers' future is darker," CM Sarma said while speaking to reporters at Biswanath on Monday.

Stark Choice For Voters

Sarma emphasized the stark choice facing voters, framing it as a decision between supporting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress or backing Narendra Modi and the BJP. He suggested that those who believed in PM Modi's leadership and India's potential to become a "Viswaguru" (world leader) would cast their votes for the BJP.

Congress' Erosion In Assam

Highlighting recent developments, Sarma pointed to a significant erosion within the Congress ranks, with many leaders and workers defecting to the BJP and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad). He expressed confidence that this trend would continue, bolstering the BJP's position in the state.

Sarma further speculated on leadership transitions within the political landscape, predicting that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah would join the BJP in early 2025. He hinted at the potential defection of other Trinamool Congress members to the BJP as well.

Reflecting on the current political dynamics, Sarma likened the Assam Congress to a "fixed deposit" under the BJP's control, suggesting that they could be mobilized as needed. He also asserted the BJP's dominance over most political dynasties in the state.

Sarma's remarks came amid ongoing political maneuvering, as he met with BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency. With the Lok Sabha elections in Assam scheduled across three stages in April and May, political strategizing is in full swing.

Past Elections In Assam

In the backdrop of Sarma's assertions lies the backdrop of past electoral performances. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat.

Elections in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam are scheduled to take place in three stages, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7.