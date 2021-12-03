हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
airport

These 4 airports to get India's first facial recognition biometric system for easy flight boarding

AAI has engaged NEC Corporation to implement the facial recognition biometric technology at four airports, the first-of-its-kind in the country, said minister VK Singh.

These 4 airports to get India&#039;s first facial recognition biometric system for easy flight boarding
Image for representation

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was working on the country's first facial recognition technology-based biometric boarding system for passengers at Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata and Vijayawada airports, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday. "This biometric boarding system is part of the first phase of Digi Yatra scheme's implementation," he said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

The Digi Yatra initiative seeks to promote paperless and hassle-free air travel. It is a biometrics-based digital processing system for passenger entry and related requirements at the airport, according to the government.

The AAI has engaged NEC Corporation Private Limited to implement this technology, the first of its kind in the country, at the four airports, the minister said, adding the vendor was selected through an open tender process.

The proposed Digi Yatra central eco-system has been planned to go live in March 2022, he mentioned. Digi Yatra will be scaled up in a phased manner for adoption across various airports of the country, he said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
airportFacial recognitionbiometricsFlight
Next
Story

12 Omicron suspects admitted to Delhi's LNJP hospital so far: Sources

Must Watch

PT47S

Next hearing in Delhi's pollution crisis to be conducted on 10th December