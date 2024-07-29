These Are The Most Mysterious Places To Travel In Delhi

Imagine stepping into a world where every step is full of mystery and holds some secrets. Mysteries always attracts us, here are some places in delhi that holds unsaid mysteries.

Malcha Mahal

Malcha Mahal is a mysterious palace in the heart of Delhi that only a few people know about. This palace was built in the 14th century during the reign of Firoz Shah Tughlaq. The most interesting thing about Malcha Mahal is that it is located in the middle of a forest, which makes it even more mysterious. Begum Vilayat Mahal lived in this palace with her children and it is also called the "Haunted Palace".

Zafar Mahal

Zafar Mahal, also known as "Zafar", was the favorite summer residence of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. The palace is located in Mehraul and its architecture reflects the excellence of the Mughal era. The gardens surrounding Zafar Mahal and Shahi Hamam make it even more attractive. The peaceful atmosphere and old architecture will take you to another world.

Jahaz Mahal

Jahaz Mahal is a beautiful palace near Mehraul. This palace is located in the middle of water, which makes it look like a ship. That is why it is called "Jahaz Mahal". Built in the 16th century, this palace was used as a summer residence by the Mughal rulers. Even today, this palace is famous for its unique structure and natural beauty.

Qutub Minar

Delhi's Qutub Minar is world famous, but did you know that there is a small Qutub Minar here? This small Qutub Minar is located in Mehraul and is also called Alai Minar. Alai Minari was built by Alauddin Khilji but its construction stopped after his death and remained unfinished.



Khooni Darwaza

Khooni Darwaza is located near Delhi Gate. This gate is an important part of the Mughal era and is named for its bloody history.

If you are also a person who loves to explore the mysteries and these places are definately a must visit for you.