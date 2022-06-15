New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (June 15, 2022) defended the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and launched a scathing attack on previous regimes, saying various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them. The AAP national convener described the Mann-led government as "fiercely honest" which has not hesitated to take "hard decisions", including steps to rein in corruption, during its three-month tenure so far.

"Several steps have been taken to rein in graft, including starting an anti-corruption helpline," Kejriwal said in his address after launching the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.

Opposition वाले माहौल बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं "Punjab में Law & Order ख़राब हो गया"



ये जितने Gangster हैं वो तुमने ही पैदा किये हैं, तुम्हारे ही बच्चे हैं सारे।



पहले इन गैंगस्टर्स के "बाप" सरकार में बैठे होते थे, अब इन्हें संरक्षण देने वाला कोई नहीं बचा।



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/SqAMH2iBch — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 15, 2022

Both Kejriwal and Mann flagged off the direct bus to IGI airport.

"All promises made to the people will be fulfilled and we will once again make Punjab 'rangla' (vibrant)," the AAP chief stated.

He also attacked the previous governments, saying they were questioning the Mann government on the law and order issues, but the truth is that gangsters used to get political patronage when previous regimes ruled the state.

He said during just three months, 130 gangsters have been caught in the state.

"Under previous governments, they (gangsters) used to get political patronage," Kejriwal said.

(With agency inputs)