The place also has its part in both Buddhism and Jainism, which makes it a perfect place for the learners of both religions as Mahaveera and Buddha taught their beliefs to the people.

To the people who are planning a trip to Bihar, Rajgir has everything which can make you fall in love with Bihar and its natural beauty. From beautiful natural sites to important historical places, Rajgir is full of memories for a visitor to make. If you are wondering about a few main areas not to miss while visiting the Rajgir, here is the list.

Viswa Shanti Stupa Rajgir

Rajgir, Bihar has a magnificent white marble structure on Ratnagiri Hill called Viswa Shanti Stupa. Built by the Japanese Buddhist monk Nichidatsu Fujii, it is a symbol of global peace and unity. A view of the surrounding hills and valleys can be seen from the top of this building. To reach this calm and spiritual place, an adventurous ropeway is used.

Glass Bridge

The newly constructed Glass Bridge in Rajgir offers a thrilling experience providing breathtaking views of the lush green surroundings and hills. Walking on its transparent floor allows visitors to feel as if they are floating above the picturesque landscape. Part of Rajgir Nature Safari, it also adds modernity to the region’s rich historical and natural heritage. Adventure seekers must drop in for some incredible moments as well as an unmatched understanding of Rajgir.

Rajgir Ropeway

Considered the oldest in India, the Rajgir ropeway is a cable car that takes tourists to Ratnagiri Hill. The cableway offers breathtaking aerial views of Rajgir’s ancient urban and environs. It is also a good means of getting to other Buddhist sites such as the Viswa Shanti Stupa. An exciting blend of adventure, spirit and natural beauty.

Cyclopean Wall

It is said that the Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir which was built 40 km long before the Mauryan period was an amazing architectural feat. From immense rough stones, the wall fenced off old Rajagriha; it served as a strong fortification. This gives glimpses into its early history and importance for strategic purposes with regard to being the capital city. By traversing this historical structure’s ruins, one can get an inkling of what it once looked like and how magnificent it must have been.

Hot Springs

At the bottom of Vaibhava Hill, there are hot springs in Rajgir that are known to have medical values. These holy waters serve as a shrine attracting pilgrims to it and tourists who come seeking its therapeutic powers. The water is rich in minerals, and the place has separate bathing places for males and females. Therefore, visiting the springs enables one to relax, and rejuvenate his or her body while enjoying the spiritual sense of this place.

Bimbisar's Treasury

The Bimbisar Jail or Bimbisar’s Treasury is an ancient stone structure associated with Bimbisara, king of Magadh during the time when Lord Buddha existed. It is said that Ajatashatru’s father was imprisoned here by his son. This archaeological site provides insight into the history of the Magadh dynasty and its rulers’ life. By viewing these ruins tourists can relive events that happened in the past at this site which was once very important.

Rajgir Wildlife Safari

There is something exciting about the Rajgir Wildlife Safari that allows people to see different kinds of plants and animals in it. The safari park covers an area of 500 ha and accommodates a variety of animals, for example, leopards, bears, deer, and birds among others. Verily visitors can choose to be toured around the park driving or walking, by cars as well as on foot respectively where they can view the wildlife while still in their habitats. The safari will be a unique combination of adventure tourism and wildlife conservation with nature because it is a must for those who love nature.

Swarn Bhandar

The Swarn Bhandar caves also known as Sonbhandar Caves are two rock-cut cave structures dating back to the 3rd and 4th centuries. These caves are said to have been used as King Bimbisar’s treasury and are full of hidden treasure tales. Those lines carved on its walls and inscriptions make us think about how skilled were those designers at that time. Swarn Bhandar is one such place which can offer you an experience like no other because here past meets myths where archaeology comes into play.

Venu Van

Venu Van, also termed as Bamboo Grove, is a calm garden which is established at the place, as per the history, Lord Buddha used to supervise his sermons when he visited Rajgir. In the interior, one finds a relatively peaceful atmosphere with a wealthy bamboo plantation and a magnificent pond giving any visitor a quiet time. Besides, the park is perfect for contemplation and prayer as it is located on one of the sacred lands of Russia. Pilgrims and tourists base themselves on Venu Van due to its scenic nature and the fact that it has a historical background.

Ghora Katora Lake

It is the natural one, situated in mountains surrounded by hills and forest which allows you to relax and get away from the busy life and everyday stress. The lake is a perfect opportunity for boating as well as for picnicking with marvellous vistas that open up to the landscape. It is said to have been given this name from the fact that it is in the shape of a horse (Ghora) with a circular basin-like structure (Katora). This is a place, which is famous for its calmness and picturesque views; therefore it is perfect for people, who like extra natural attractions and who need a calm and good atmosphere.

Saptaparni Caves

The Saptaparni Caves are a group of seven caves on Vaibhava Hill, which are significant in Buddhists' history because it was where the First Buddhist Council was conducted. The site comprised ancient rock-cut caves; it was used for retreats by monks and is said to have been used by Lord Buddha himself. So, the caves give an interesting glimpse of the original monastic life in the practice of Buddhism and how they meditate. Exploring the Saptaparni Caves gives one a feeling of historical as well as spiritual bonding with the roots of Buddhism.

Contemporary Nalanda University

The new Nalanda University, begun in 2010, aims to claim back the ancient glory of historical Nalanda Mahavihara. Literally next to the ruins of the ancient university, it offers courses in a bouquet of disciplines with inter-Asian connections and global understanding as a prime focus. State-of-the-art facilities with sustainable practices on the modern campus draw students and scholars from around the world.