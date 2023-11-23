'These Ops Are Like War': NDMA Asks Not To Assume Timeline For Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

New Delhi: National Disaster Management Authority member, Lt General (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain, stated on Thursday that the ongoing rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, where 41 workers are trapped, is comparable to a "war." He emphasized the unpredictable nature of the operation, cautioning against setting specific timelines, describing the Himalayan geology as the challenging adversary in this endeavor.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Many experts are giving opinions that they might be rescued today evening, tomorrow morning but remember these operations are like a war. These operations should not be given a timeline. In wars, we don't know how will the enemy react. Here Himalayan geology is our enemy. From which angles the tunnel has collapsed we don't know."

Stating that such timelines put pressure on the rescue workforce, Hasnain said, "This is challenging work. To keep expecting that rescue will be done in the next two hours puts pressure on the workforce. This is wrong. In this situation, both the trapped workers and the rescue team are at risk. We have to cater for the safety of both."

He further stated that NDRF is rehearsing at the spot of the rescue operations.

"NDRF DG is himself present there. NDRF is rehearsing the evacuation process for the workers. Government is also providing support in every way possible," he said.

However, later to a reporter's question, the NDMA member gave an estimation that the rescue operation can be completed in the next 4 to 5 hours and could be stretched till tomorrow afternoon depending on the situation in the tunnel.

Earlier today, Inspector-General (IG) of Police Garhwal Range KS Nagnyal stated on Thursday that determining the rescue timeline is challenging, given the nature of the machinery involved in the operation. "The attempt at the rescue is in progress and rescue is expected to be carried out very soon. It is machinery work so a stipulated time can't be decided. The rescue work will go on at night as well," IG said.

A comprehensive fleet of 41 ambulances has been deployed at the location of the Silkyara tunnel incident in Uttarkashi, where 41 workers are currently trapped. Mukesh Nautiyal, the Project Manager of Operation 108 Ambulance initiative, specified that among the 41 ambulances, 31 belong to '108,' and the remaining 10 have been supplied by the administration.

On November 12, a segment of the tunnel under construction, linking Silkyara to Barkot, collapsed, trapping 41 laborers in debris within a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. These workers are confined within a 2 km-completed section, including concrete work, ensuring their safety.