Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has criticised BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya saying that he had come to Karauli to further provoke the situation.

“The name is Tejasvi Surya but look for what they came here...Incident in Karauli is unfortunate, I already said that these people came to further provoke the situation...we were worried that Karauli-like incidents shouldn't happen in other places,” he said.

“In other states where riots broke out, houses were demolished by govts. Neither PM nor CM has a right as such where without any investigation such an action can be taken. Only the law has prerogative to do so & it should take its own course,” CM Gehlot further added.

Earlier, BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others were stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday (April 13). They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones. Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra and the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border.

