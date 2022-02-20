They appease Muslims for votes, did nothing for triple talaq: JP Nadda in Shravasti

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday (February 20) while attacking his rivals for communal politics endorsed his government's triple talaq abolish move and said even Islamic countries don’t have laws for the upliftment of Muslim women.

Targeting the previous regime for not doing anything against the unjust practise of Triple Talaq, Nadda said, “Those appeasing Muslims don't know that there's no triple talaq in Afghanistan or Pakistan or Bangladesh or Iran or Iraq or Indonesia. These Muslim nations didn’t triple talaq but our secular nation had it.”

“PM Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women,” said BJP chief in Shravast while campaigning for his party as Uttar Pradesh undergo polling in the third phase.

The BJP leader, whose party often targets the opposition on dynastical politics further added, “Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who were born with silver spoons, used to mock Jan Dhan accounts. Now they understood the meaning of it. It meant that Rs 2000 each will be transferred to accounts of 10.50 crore farmers every 3 months.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president also urged the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to cast their vote to maintain the development and prosperity in the states.

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is underway while Punjab is voting in a single-phase election.

