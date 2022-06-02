Jammu and Kashmir: On the rising targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus in recent days, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimlineen (AIIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the ruling BJP government only sees Kashmiri Pandits as electoral issues and not as humans, reported ANI. He also condemned the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and alleged that a 1989 era-like atmosphere is being created in the disputed territory. Referring to the Kashmiri Hindus genocide, Owaisi also said that the present government is making the same mistake that was made in 1989 by not letting the local leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Modi government is not learning lessons from history. The Government is making a mistake similar to what was done in 1989. In 1989 too political outlet was shut down, and politicians of the valley (Kashmir) were not allowed to speak. They are making the same mistake,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Condemning the recent killing in Kashmir, Owaisi added, “1987 elections were rigged & its result was seen in 1989...They see Kashmiri Pandits as electoral issues and not as humans. They don't allow the local politicians to speak. Such things are giving way to terrorism. Its onus lies on the Modi government.”

Meanwhile, Panun Kashmir and IkkJutt Jammu on Thursday condemned the unabated killings of Hindus in Kashmir and demanded that they be immediately shifted to safety. Panun Kashmir is an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits while Ikkjutt Jammu advocates separate Jammu statehood.

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Kashmir

Ahead of a crucial meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have discussed the security situation in the Union Territory which has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since May 12.

Doval along with RAW chief Samnat Goel closeted with Shah for over an hour at the home minister's office at North Block this afternoon, official sources said.