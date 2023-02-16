'They Do Not Have Guts': Sanjay Raut Targets Modi Govt After Centre Holds Decision To Rename Aurangabad

Maharashtra Politics: The central government informed the Bombay High Court that the city of Osmanabad would now be known as Dharashiv. However, the approval to alter Aurangabad's name to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is still pending. On this central government declaration, Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut has responded. "Who is frightened, what laws are in the way, Sanjay Raut asked, and what is the issue with changing the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar? The BJP controls both the federal and state governments, so why is there an issue and where is it coming from? Everybody is looking."

"If you dare, alter the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, BJP leaders roared during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The name was changed at that point by Uddhav Thackeray. The central government, however, has now abandoned this proposal. Exactly why is this the case? The Aurangabad and Osmanabad renaming decisions were made by Uddhav Thackeray's administration. The BJP, however, has since decided against taking a position", condemned Sanjay Raut.

"Exactly who do BJP leaders fear? What legal restrictions prevent you from making a decision on this? At the centre and state levels, the BJP is in power. So what precisely is the issue? In essence, BJP members are hypocrites. They changed the name to Allahabad. They do not, however, have the guts to change Aurangabad's name", Raut claimed.

Raut continued by criticising the advertising released by the Assam government. "The state's Chief Minister travelled to Assam as a guest with the boxes. Did Assam receive Jyotirlinga in exchange? This is just incorrect." It is to inform you that, a growing uproar is being caused by a government of Assam tourism department advertisement that says Kamrup in Assam is the location of the sixth Jyotirlinga in India. The billboard features a picture of the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and invites followers to Dakini Hill on February 18 for Maha Shivaratri. The opposition in Maharashtra complained that, after industry, the state's cultural and spiritual traditions were now being plundered in a commercial extolling the virtues of the 6th Jyotirlinga.