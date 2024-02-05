trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718027
'They Have Lost The Will To Fight Elections': PM Modi's Big Attack On Opposition

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it seems that the Opposition has decided to remain in Opposition for a long time. “You have taken a resolution to remain in the Opposition…the people of India will give you their blessings…" the PM said.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it seems that the Opposition has decided to remain in Opposition for a long time. “You have taken a resolution to remain in the Opposition…the people of India will give you their blessings…" the PM said.  

Taking a potshot at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings..."

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address began on Friday and will conclude on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the lower house on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the scheduled PM Modi's speech later in the day, saying that it will be an “electoral speech”.

“In a vote of thanks opposition leader speaks first and then the prime minister replies to it. It will be an electoral speech…I do not expect anything from the PM. They will defame Congress, and will not say anything about Manipur, China, rising unemployment, inflation, Paytm…He will only keep praising himself,” the Congress leader told news agency ANI.

