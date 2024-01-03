'They Have Ruined Wrestling': Young Wrestlers Protest Against Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh In Delhi

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, several young wrestlers on Wednesday staged demonstrations and protests in the heart of the national capital, expressing their discontent and frustration against their seniors - the acclaimed trio of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat - for allegedly ruining the sport. The protesters, shouting slogans and holding placards, pointed fingers at the veteran grapplers, accusing them of disrupting wrestling activities and jeopardizing the dreams of aspiring athletes.

Veteran Wrestlers Accused Of Halting Progress

According to statements obtained by news agency ANI, one of the protesters claimed that the veteran wrestlers sought to influence the federation according to their preferences. The dispute allegedly stemmed from dissatisfaction with the election results, as Brij Bhushan Singh's family had pledged not to contest, yet a male and female candidate competed. The protesters accused Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh of demanding re-election, contending that the declared winner was an ally of Brij Bhushan Singh. The young wrestlers lamented the impact on their training routines and pleaded for a swift resolution to resume the games.

Sakshi Malik Counters Accusations

However, in response to the allegations, Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik held a press conference, vehemently denying any interference with the newly elected federation, except for their objection to President Sanjay Singh. Malik asserted that the protest was orchestrated to serve the agenda of Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of running a propaganda campaign against her and targeting her family. Despite her retirement, Malik urged the government to ensure the safety of wrestlers and emphasized the need for a fair and inclusive federation.

Sakshi's Plea For Women In Wrestling Federation

Sakshi Malik, expressing concern for the future of women wrestlers, urged the ad-hoc committee to include women in administrative roles. While she clarified her personal reluctance to step into administration, Malik emphasized the positive impact of women leaders for female athletes to express themselves freely.

Ad-Hoc Committee Takes Charge: Announces National Coaching Camp, Championships

In a decisive move, the ad-hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced plans to host the National Coaching Camp for Senior Wrestlers, gearing up for the Asian Olympics qualifying and World qualifying tournaments. The Senior National Championships, scheduled for February 2-5 in Jaipur, will feature competitions across senior freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's categories, providing a robust platform for wrestlers to showcase their talents.

Paris 2024 Olympics: NCC Initiates Rigorous Preparation

The National Coaching Camp (NCC), set to commence on February 9, 2024, will focus on rigorous training for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournaments. With an eye on the Paris 2024 Olympics, the NCC aims to prepare athletes for the Asian Qualification Tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (April 19-21, 2024), the World Qualification Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey (May 9-12, 2024), and the Senior Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (April 11-16, 2024).

Suspension, Restructuring: Union Sports Ministry Takes Control

In response to the turmoil, the Union Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its office-bearers, including newly-elected President Sanjay Singh. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been directed to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the WFI, ushering in a new era in Indian wrestling governance.