'They Killed so Many Hindus...': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Wants all Places Named After Mughals to be Renamed

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday (January 28, 2023) said that places named after Mughals should be identified and renamed. The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly also said that they will remove all British and Mughal names within a week if his party comes to power in the state. His remarks came against the backdrop of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi including the Mughal Garden being given a common name as 'Amrit Udyan'.

"They (Mughals) killed so many Hindus and destroyed temples. All the places named after them should be identified and renamed. We will remove all British and Mughal names within a week if BJP comes to power in Bengal," Adhikari told the news agency ANI.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as 'Amrit Udyan'.

The resplendent gardens are open to the public once a year and people can visit from January 31 this time.

On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as "Amrit Udyan", Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said in the statement.

Mughal garden opening date 2023

This year, the Mughal garden in Delhi will open for the general public from January 31 to March 26 -- except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi.

From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories -- for farmers on March 28, for differently abled on March 29, for personnel of defence forces, paramilitary forces, and police on March 30, and for women, including tribal women's self-help groups, on March 31.

People can book their slots well in advance through online booking. Booking can be made at https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.Gov.In or https://rb.Nic.In/rbvisit/visit_plan.Aspx.

Walk-in visitors can also get entry into the gardens.

BJP leaders hail decision to rename Mughal Gardens

Meanwhile, BJP leaders hailed the decision, saying it shredded yet another symbol of colonialism.

"Our Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji sets an example by renaming the iconic gardens at the President House as 'Amrit Udyan'," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

"A powerful symbol of our nation's progress and a reflection of a brighter future for New India," he added.

"This new name not only shreds yet another symbol of a colonial relic but also reflects India's aspirations for the Amrit Kaal," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

It is notable that the government had last year renamed Delhi's famed Rajpath as "Kartavya Path". The renaming of the stretch and other institutions is in line with the Centre's effort to remove any trace of the colonial mindset, the government has maintained.