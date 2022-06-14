NewsIndia
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

'They will threat me, scold me, but will end up...', Abhishek Banerjee challenges from Agartala

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, made these comments at a time his wife Rujira Banerjee is being interrogated by CBI in Kolkata.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee today challenged the authorities, saying that he won't bow down his head against the central agencies' strong-arm tactics. Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, made these comments at a time his wife Rujira Banerjee is being interrogated by CBI in Kolkata. Abhishek Banerjee's comments came after a road show in Tripura's capital Agartala.

Remarkably, Abhishek Banerjee is spearheading party's campaign for upcoming polls in BJP-ruled Tripura. Abhishek Banerjee said: "You have the agency in your hands, what is it so scary about it?" He added, "No matter how many obstacles come, I won't bow my head. They will Threat me, Scold me, but will end up doing nothing."

The CBI is questioning Rujira Banerjee today in connection with the coal smuggling case. According to sources, some new information has come into the hands of the central intelligence in the investigation of coal smuggling. Besides, the CBI claimed that the evidence was inconsistent with the statement given by Abhishek's wife in the coal case earlier. That is why Rujira will be questioned mainly in connection with the accounts in foreign banks, CBI sources said.

Rujira Banerjee was served notice last week seeking to be questioned again in connection with the coal smuggling case. According to CBI sources, today a team of eight persons has been formed to interrogate Abhishek's wife. The team also includes women officers of the CBI.

Abhishek BanerjeeTripurarujira banerjeeAbhishek Banerjee Tripura Rujira BanerjeeRujira Banerjee CBI interogationcoal scamTripura Polls

