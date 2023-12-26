Thick Fog Disrupts Normal Life In Kashmir, Temperature Plunges To -3

Harsh winter conditions in the Kashmir Valley have engulfed Srinagar in dense fog, decreasing visibility and disrupting normal life.

On Monday, temperatures plunged to minus three degree celsius in the capital city. Cold weather conditions persisted in the valley on Tuesday too, especially during the early hours of the day.

Poor visibility has forced the suspension of flight services. Surface traffic has also been hit while the traffic department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an advisory for people to maintain caution while driving.

Train services have similarly been affected. Railway authorities have urged people not to move around tracks owing to low visibility in the region.

VIDEO | Commuters face visibility challenges as dense fog envelops Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/YNtEyyfaTB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

Foggy conditions in the region have added to the problems of Kashmiri residents who were already withstanding chilly weather.

For tourists, low visibility and extreme weather conditions did not deter their plans to explore the Valley. Many travellers were seen seeking an early check-in at hotels and houseboats on the infamous Dal Lake.

However, movements of Shikaras have been restricted in the morning due to poor visibility but usually picks up pace during the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather conditions in Central Kashmir, Pulwama and Baramulla till December 31.

The weather office has also forecast that temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir will dip further in the coming days.





