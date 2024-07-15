Thinking To Travel? 'Ascot' Is A Beautiful And Non-Crowded Place To Visit In Monsoon

If you are a Nomad and you also like adventure, today we will tell you about one place where you can do both hobbies. If you are looking for an affordable destination for a two or three day vacation, you can add Askot in Uttarakhand to your plan. Askot is located in Didihat tehsil of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. Surrounded by mountains and rivers, the place is not only beautiful but also very quiet. It is not crowded like other places in Uttarakhand, which allows you to enjoy the view here comfortably and closely.



The word Askot means eighty forts. It is believed that at one time there were 80 forts in Askot. The remains of some forts can still be seen. Askot is also the starting point of the famous Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, so what are you waiting for, make a plan to explore it this coming weekend.



Places to visit in Askot

Askot Musk Deer Sanctuary

Askot Sanctuary was created to protect musk deer. It was founded in 1986. Snowy mountains, beautiful valleys and glaciers add to the beauty of this sanctuary and make it suitable for animals as well. River Dhauli and Ikli also originate from this sanctuary. Panchchuli and Naukna hills can also be seen from this sanctuary nestled among the Kumaon hills.



Jaulijib

At Jholjib you can see the confluence of the rivers Gor and Kali Ganga. To reach this place from Ascot, you have to drive for a distance of 15 km. You will feel a different peace here. Here you can sit quietly and enjoy the view.



When to go to Ascot?

Summer is the best time to visit Ascot. When North India is hot, the weather here is soothing, but those who want to enjoy the snowfall can come here in winter as well. Avoid coming here during monsoons.



How to get to Ascot?

There are two ways to get to Ascot. You can get here both by train and road. If you are coming by train, Kathgodam is the nearest station from where you can take a bus or taxi to Askott.



If you want to come by road, Askotti is easily accessible from Delhi via National Highways 24 and 9.