Third coronavirus death in India as 64-year-old man dies in Mumbai

India reported its third death due to coronavirus on Tuesday (March 17) after a 64-year-old man, who was tested positive in Maharashtra, died at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. According to government officials, the man had returned from Dubai. Earlier, a man in Karnataka and a woman in Delhi had died due to the deadly virus.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, Maharashtra government on Monday (March 16) announced that it would "stamp" all those who have been sent to home quarantine amid the scare over the deadly virus. Notably, maximum coronavirus cases in India have been reported in Maharashtra with the total cases jumping to 39, including 3 foreign nationals.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by several senior health officers. The Maharashtra government said that the step is a precautionary measure after 39 cases of coronavirus were detected in the state.

"It is not a crime if somebody is infected by Covid-19. They must be given proper medical treatment and psychological support. The Epidemic Diseases Act has been invoked in the interest of the people and the district administration must create awareness on it," CM Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, two persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday. According to Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav, the first case has been detected in Noida's sector 100 with a travel history from France. The second case is from sector 78 in Noida and the person is a doctor by profession who reportedly came in contact with a relative who had recently returned from Dubai.

Both of them have been quarantined at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida while their test samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in India have jumped to 125 on Tuesday (March 17) forcing the government to step up the efforts to place the country in a near-total lockdown with states across the country shutting down schools, colleges, parks, gyms and public gatherings.