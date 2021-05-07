Third COVID-19 wave may not happen if we take strong measures, says Centre

New Delhi: Just days after issuing a warning about an 'inevitable' third COVID-19 phase, the Centre's Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan on Friday claimed that the third phase may not happen at all places simultaneously, if it happens in the first place.

"If we take strong measures, third wave of COVID-19 may not happen at all places or even anywhere. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere,” he said.

Two days after he said the third Covid wave is ‘inevitable’, said it can be prevented “if we take strong measures”. ANI quoted him as saying.

In a press conference, the Union Health Ministry said states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand show a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The ministry also said that, as per the data available, 12 states have more than one lakh active COVID-19 cases while seven states have 50,000 to one lakh active cases.

Meanwhile, India recorded 4.14 lakh new cases of COVID infecrtion in the last 24 hours taking the country’s caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.